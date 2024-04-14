Analyzing Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) & Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Borealis Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.24 billion 2.57 $133.57 million $1.39 22.95 Borealis Foods $29.27 million 0.98 -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -20.81

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 11.12% 10.12% 7.62% Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Simply Good Foods and Borealis Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 2 4 0 2.67 Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus target price of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Volatility & Risk

Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Borealis Foods on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

