ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.20. 658,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.55 and its 200-day moving average is $319.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

