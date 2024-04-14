Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $55.05 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

