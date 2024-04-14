Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.17 million and $223.90 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

