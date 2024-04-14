AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 644,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Walk Management LP increased its position in AppFolio by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AppFolio by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $221.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,383.29 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $123.36 and a 12-month high of $253.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.93.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

