Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,716 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 2.2% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $441,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.