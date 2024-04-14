Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 31.4% in March

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

APLT stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,389.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,389.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,578,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

