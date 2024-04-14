Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 31.4% in March

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
APLT stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $9.39.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Therapeutics
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.