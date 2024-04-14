Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $178.51 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

