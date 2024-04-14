Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 3.0% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Illumina Stock Down 2.8 %

ILMN opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.