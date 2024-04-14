Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,609,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,916,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 951,730 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $55.05 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

