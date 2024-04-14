Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.36.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $261.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.99. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $274.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

