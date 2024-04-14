Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

