Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 1,402,419 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

SHLS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

