Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.73%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

