Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Lowered to $13.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $13.25 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

