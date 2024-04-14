Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.17.

Arcellx stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. Arcellx has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $75.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $215,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $215,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $1,548,839.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,183.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 596,412 shares of company stock worth $41,917,612. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,431,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after buying an additional 323,309 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

