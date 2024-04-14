Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.7 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $382.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -138.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $8,022,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 549,280 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 532,103 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 339,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.