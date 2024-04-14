Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 10th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties accounts for about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 50,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.36. 266,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,263. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $915.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,639.67%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

