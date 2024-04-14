Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARTNA. StockNews.com lowered Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 162,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.18. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

