Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $173.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ASND opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.