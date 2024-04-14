Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

ASND stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 318,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.