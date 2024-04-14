Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

