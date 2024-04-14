Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.23. 428,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,389. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

