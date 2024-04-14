Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,823,431 shares changing hands.

Asiamet Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.00.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

