Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.30 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aspira Women’s Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.61. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

