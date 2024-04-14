Astar Price Hits $0.0993 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $558.62 million and $88.92 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Astar has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,422,090,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,627,228,750 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

