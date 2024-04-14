Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,913. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATLX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

