Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

