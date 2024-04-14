AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,539 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

