AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,539 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:T opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.