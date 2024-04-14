AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley boosted their price target on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

AudioEye Trading Down 6.6 %

AudioEye stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Equities research analysts predict that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AudioEye by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

