authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 213,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 5,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,131,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,182,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,731. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of authID by 188.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of authID by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of authID by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

authID Price Performance

About authID

Shares of NASDAQ AUID traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,910. authID has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $13.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

