Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $236.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

