Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ ALBT opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Avalon GloboCare has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon GloboCare stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Avalon GloboCare worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

