Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $134.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.16 or 0.00011083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010120 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,696.87 or 1.00174490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00092107 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,211,409 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,198,326.9578657 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.13748726 USD and is down -9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 440 active market(s) with $126,075,511.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.