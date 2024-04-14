Bank of America Raises Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $512.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $458.00 to $512.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Ferrari Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $410.40 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.34.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

