Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.49

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $11.66. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 6,374 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $66.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

