Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BAOS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
