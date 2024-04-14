Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAOS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

