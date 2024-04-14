Barclays Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $40.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.64.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Insmed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,763,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,571,000 after purchasing an additional 356,555 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Insmed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

