Barclays Initiates Coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $214.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.05.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $206.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

