Barclays Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on the stock.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a neutral rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23,333.33%.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
