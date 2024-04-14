Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MGC opened at $183.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $187.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

