Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 191.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 422,168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.