Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.