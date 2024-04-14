Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5,820.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.