Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 51 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

