Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,395,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

