Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 234.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NS opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

About NuStar Energy

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.