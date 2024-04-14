Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 361.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

