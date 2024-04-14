Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

GTY stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

Getty Realty Profile

