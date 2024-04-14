Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,087 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

About iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

